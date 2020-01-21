At the invitation of the leadership of the National Assembly of Gagauzia and together with the autonomy leader Irina Vlah, President Igor Dodon attended a meeting of the regional legislative body.



The Head of State welcomed the good dynamics of cooperation between the state authorities of the Republic of Moldova and the Gagauz autonomy and assured local deputies that in Chisinau they would continue to take into account the interests and needs of the residents of Gagauzia.



“We had a productive discussion on the most pressing issues on various aspects of the socio-economic and political life of autonomy. In particular, the need to adopt a package of laws aimed at harmonizing regional legislation with the national one. We agreed to resume the activities of a joint working group consisting of deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova and the People’s Assembly of Gagauzia”, the President said on his page on the social network.