Today the first in 2020 meeting of the Supreme Security Council took place. Council members identified an action plan for the year that included about 60 initiatives from government institutions. This was announced by the President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, at the end of the meeting.



The special attention was paid to four pressing issues:



1. Organization of illegal migration of a group of people from the Republic of Moldova



The Moldovan leader noted that there was such a phenomenon when about a hundred citizens of our country of the same ethnicity arrived in the EU countries (France, Germany and the Netherlands, ed.), where they asked for political asylum.



“This is a sensitive and important issue, including the prospect of our future relations with the partners. Similar situations occur throughout the entire period after the Republic of Moldova received a visa-free regime with EU countries,” said Igor Dodon.



At the same time, despite the fact that we are talking about hundreds, not thousands or tens of thousands of people, as in other countries, the issue of illegal migration was included in the agenda of the SSC meeting in order to identify all the risks.



2. Chisinau International Airport



“There are three blocks of questions on this topic that will allow us to terminate the contract with Avia Invest. All these issues were discussed. There are five criminal cases against those who signed the contracts and organized the competition, since these contracts were not concluded in the interests of the state,” said President Dodon.



The President also explained that, among other things, the terms of the concession contract for the Chisinau airport, as well as implementation of the investment plan, contradicted the interests of the Republic of Moldova.



Thus, according to the terms of the contract, 160 million euros had to be invested in the Chisinau airport, in reality it amounted to only 94 million euros.



66 million euros, according to the Public Property Agency and the Ministry of Economy, were not received as investments.



Moreover, out of 94 million euros, 59 million is the amount taken from the payment of mandatory fees by passengers.



The President noted that the mandatory passenger charge of nine euros was illegal and should be canceled.



3. Air Moldova



Air Moldova was sold by the state on October 1, 2018. The investor made the obligation to pay 1.2 billion lei of debt, as well as invest in the development of the company.



“I can say that today they say that 1 billion out of 1.2 billion was paid, and only 200 million remained, and in reality, the debts of Air Moldova amount to 1.1 billion lei,” the Head of State said.



4. The criminal situation



“We are very concerned about the serious resonant crimes that have occurred recently in the country. We can change the ministers of internal affairs daily, however, this will not affect the situation. It is necessary to apply comprehensive measures, since these crimes are the result of recent decades and the current situation in the country as a whole, as well as of the reform of the internal affairs system.



I want to give an example: before, there were about 200 people per one local police officer, each village had its own police officer. Now, tens of thousands of people fall on one local police officer. In addition, there are districts which account for only two or three police stations. If we do not change this system, the situation will change only for the worse!” Said the President of the Republic.