The country's authorities are working in two directions in order to bring the former PDM leader Vladimir Plahotniuc, accused of corruption on an especially large scale to Moldova. This was announced after a meeting of the Supreme Security Council by President Igor Dodon, aif.md writes.



The first direction is the announcement of Plahotniuc at the international wanted list. The President assured that a repeat request would be made to Interpol after the US decision to impose sanctions on the former Democrats’ leader. Another area is cooperation with the competent authorities of the United States of America and Great Britain.



“Our goal is to find him and return to Moldova,” the Head of State said.