The OSCE Special Representative for the Transnistrian Settlement Process, Ambassador Thomas Meyer-Harting, will visit Moldova on January 21-23. During his visit, Thomas Meyer-Harting will hold talks with senior Moldovan officials and the leadership of the Tiraspol administration, writes Noi.md.



According to the statement of the OSCE Mission to Moldova, Mr. Thomas Meyer-Harting “will analyze the current state of affairs in the Transnistrian settlement process and together with the parties will determine priorities for 2020”.



In Chisinau, Thomas Meyer-Harting is scheduled to meet with President Igor Dodon, Prime Minister Ion Chicu, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Alexander Flenchea, Foreign Minister and European Integration Aureliu Ciocoi, as well as with leaders of political parties.



The OSCE Special Representative will also meet with ambassadors of mediators and observers in the “5 + 2” format and representatives of civil society.