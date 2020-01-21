Statements by the President following the Supreme Security Council meeting
President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon makes statements following a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.
Recall that at the meeting, the most important issues of the domestic and foreign policy of the Republic of Moldova were discussed.
Recall that at the meeting, the most important issues of the domestic and foreign policy of the Republic of Moldova were discussed.
Опубликовано: 09:58 21/01/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: