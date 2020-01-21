Member of ISIS terrorist organization detained in Moldova
Moldovan law enforcement authorities detained a member of the banned ISIS terrorist organization, put on the international wanted list.
It is reported that the man is a citizen of Tajikistan, he tried to cross the border of our country with a Ukrainian fake passport. A man aged 28 was detained at the Chisinau International Airport when he tried to leave the country.
