Accent TV launches a new project - “Fără Retuș”!


On the air of the new program, citizens will talk about the social problems that they face in their everyday life, and the presenters will turn to officials responsible for this area for an answer!

In addition, in the program we will talk about the life of famous people and incredible twists of destiny.

Do not miss! The program will be released every Friday, at 7.00 pm.



Опубликовано: 17:24 20/01/2020

