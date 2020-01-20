Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The President appointed Gennady Iurco to the post of his adviser in the field of local public administration and regional development


The Head of State signed a decree appointing Gennady Iurco to the post of adviser to the President of the Republic of Moldova in the field of local public administration and regional development.

Gennady Iurco graduated from the Academy of Public Administration; he has extensive experience in this field. Previously, he held senior positions in local authorities. Recently, he headed the Chisinau territorial administration of the State Chancellery.

I greeted Mr. Iurco in the presidential team and wished him success in the activities that he has to carry out,” said Igor Dodon.

Опубликовано: 17:20 20/01/2020

