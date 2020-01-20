Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Zinaida Greceanii met with Council of Europe experts on justice reform in Moldova


Chair of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Grecanyii met with experts from the special group of the Council of Europe on Justice Reform in Moldova, who is visiting our country.

We are committed to seizing the unique opportunity to ensure fair justice for the benefit of the people.

On all projects, it would be necessary to consult with the public, including specialists in the field, as well as with external partners, in particular with the Venice Commission.

Justice reform is crucial and should be carried out in the interest of citizens. This is not the topic from which we should try to get political dividends, it is a vital necessity for the state and citizens,” Grechanii noted following the discussion.


Опубликовано: 17:16 20/01/2020

