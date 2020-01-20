Igor Dodon met with the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Moldova, Masanobu Yoshii, in connection with the completion of his mission.



The Head of State welcomed the expansion of Moldovan-Japanese relations in recent years in all areas of mutual interest, and thanked the diplomat for professional and responsible approach shown throughout his mandate.



“Thanks to your work, Japan became the third partner after the EU and the USA in the volume of assistance provided. With the assistance of Mr. Masanobu Yoshii, more than 20 important projects were implemented in such areas as agriculture, education, healthcare, the business environment, etc. We received assistance for the National Library, upgrading the infrastructure of the fire station, rural hospitals, etc. I advocated for the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation and showed interest in attracting Japanese investment in the Moldovan economy,” said Igor Dodon on his page on the social network.



The Head of State wished the diplomat success in his future activities, expressing conviction that with the appointment of a new ambassador, the positive dynamics of cooperation would continue. At the end of the meeting Igor Dodon awarded Masanobu Yoshii the Order of Honor, as a sign of deep appreciation for significant contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly and partner Moldovan-Japanese relations and for the support provided to socio-economic activities in the Republic of Moldova.





