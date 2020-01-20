A number of Russian Telegram channels published excerpts from a case instituted in Russia where, along with Vladimir Plahotniuc and Vyacheslav Platon, there is the mayor of Balti, Renato Usatyi. This is reported by the portal Actualitati.md.



On the eve of the New Year a criminal case appeared in Russia, where the main person involved is actually the former head of Russian Railways Vladimir Yakunin. On December 9, 2019, charges were brought against one of the largest shadow bankers, Alexander Grigoryev, in the case of the Moldovan Landromat (the largest channel for laundering funds stolen from the budget of the Russian Federation). The resolution said that, among other things, funds stolen from Russian Railways were laundered through Landromat scheme at a time when it was led by Yakunin.”



The names of famous Moldavian figures also appear in the case: former PDM leader Vladimir Plahotniuc, businessman Vyacheslav Platon, as well as Mayor of Balti Renato Usatyi.



It is worth recalling that earlier the Russia-24 TV channel reported that Usatyi was checked by the Russian investigators for involvement in the organization of drug trafficking, in which former PDM leader Vladimir Plahotniuc was involved. Moreover, audio recordings were published on which Usatyi through intermediaries warned Plahotniuc about a criminal case pending on his name in Russia for drug trafficking.