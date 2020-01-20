In Orhei a 14-year-old teenager killed his 12-year-old friend, inflicting him at least 12 wounds with a kitchen knife. The killer did not want to return a game console previously lent to him.



The body of a boy with stab wounds was found this morning in the basement of an abandoned building. The identity of the suspect was quickly established. He committed the murder due to the game console, which the boy lent him earlier. The teenager did not want to return it, therefore, decided to commit a crime, writes deschide.md.



The suspect and his father were taken to the Orhei Police Inspectorate. The teenager confessed and was detained for 24 hours. A criminal case was initiated. Attacker faces 15 to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.