The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on Monday, January 20.



The dollar will add another four bans. Its cost will be 17 lei 49 bans. Euro loosing three bans will cost 19 lei 44 bans. The Romanian leu will lose one ban – to 4 lei 6 bans per unit. The Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will not change: 72 and 28 bans, respectively.