Igor Dodon attended the Epiphany liturgy


Today, on the occasion of the Baptism of the Lord Jesus Christ, Moldovan President Igor Dodon took part in the liturgy in the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ.

Together with all the parishioners of the church, the Head of State was present when Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir performed the rite of blessing water, which believers use to purify and protect their families from all misfortunes.

Once again, I congratulate all residents of Moldova on the occasion of the Baptism of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and wish you health and joy,” said Igor Dodon.


Опубликовано: 14:29 19/01/2020

