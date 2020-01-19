President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon congratulated Orthodox believers on the occasion of the Baptism of the Lord Jesus Christ, one of the main Christian holidays.



The baptism of the Lord is of particular importance, full of teachings for believers. On this day, Jesus Christ, having been baptized in the waters of the Jordan River, took the first step to the salvation of every Christian, and through the sacrament of holy baptism Christians become His disciples and sons.



By tradition, on baptism water is sanctified, which is also called holy water. It is believed that it has miraculous and healing properties. The baptism of the Lord marks the end of the winter holidays.



“On this occasion, I convey sincere congratulations to all our citizens, and let the blessed water cleanse our souls, make us better, more generous, and calmer,” said Igor Dodon.