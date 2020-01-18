Ion Chicu held a meeting at which the progress in completing the construction of the complex was discussed.



The prime minister asked to make every effort to launch the Arena Chişinău complex on May 1. “This is a national project, the opening of which is expected by athletes and especially young people. We must adhere to the stated conditions”, the head of government said.



The prime minister was informed that testing procedures for systems and equipment are being carried out to verify functionality of the infrastructure of the complex, writes trm.md. The internal commissioning of Arena Chisinau is almost complete.