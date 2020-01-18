The Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander van der Bellen, on the occasion of his birthday and wished him good health and high achievements at his post.



“Taking this wonderful opportunity, I want to praise with gratitude the dynamic development of the Moldovan-Austrian partnership based on mutual understanding and respect. At the same time, I note the interest of the Republic of Moldova in the development of connection with which I am in favor of deepening this fruitful cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” the President’s message says.