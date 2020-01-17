Moldovan President Igor Dodon a few minutes ago had a telephone conversation with Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky.



The parties agreed to urgently find solutions to prevent deterioration of the situation related to traffic, and possible difficulties for citizens.



“We decided that the responsible institutions urgently need to find solutions to avoid a crisis. In no case should citizens from both banks of the Dniester suffer. As a result of the dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol, all problematic situations and issues will be resolved,” Igor Dodon said. He also added that he would do everything necessary to ensure that the right of citizens to free movement is respected.



Note that today the media reported that from January 24 Tiraspol might introduce a ban for cars with Moldovan license plates on crossing the Moldovan-Ukrainian border. This measure, allegedly, could follow in response to the decision of the official Chisinau to restrict access to the right bank for drivers on vehicles with Transnistrian license plates.

