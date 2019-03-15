Head of the mission of the International Monetary Fund for the Republic of Moldova Ruben Atoyan will be in Chisinau from January 22 to February 5.



As noted in the IMF press release in Moldova, the delegation of the financial institution will hold discussions with the Moldovan authorities on economic and financial policies in order to prepare a new financial support program.



The IMF mission will take into account the latest indicators of the economic development and success of the authorities in implementing assistance programs. At the same time, macroeconomic indicators will be examined and medium-term challenges will be studied to analyze the economic risks faced by the Republic of Moldova, moldpres.md writes.