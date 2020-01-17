Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Лидеры Приднестровья и Молдовы обсудили ситуацию в транспортной сфере по телефону. Граница будет открыта!
 

Moldovan delegation led by President visits Moscow


Together with a large group of colleagues, Igor Dodon makes a short visit to Moscow at the invitation of German Gref, Chairman of the Administrative Council of Sberbank.

During this trip, the Moldovan delegation will hold meetings at Sberbank Corporate University with specialists in various fields who have expressed a desire to support the Republic of Moldova.

I note that the organizers took upon themselves all the expenses, not a single leu was spent from the public budget,” said Igor Dodon on his page on the social network.


Опубликовано: 12:48 17/01/2020

