Currencies exchange rates for Friday and weekend


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate on January 17-19.

The dollar will add two bans. Its cost will be 17 lei 45 bans. Euro price will be 19 lei 47 bans. Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 7 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will not change: 72 and 28 bans, respectively.


Опубликовано: 09:35 17/01/2020

