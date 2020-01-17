Currencies exchange rates for Friday and weekend
The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate on January 17-19.
The dollar will add two bans. Its cost will be 17 lei 45 bans. Euro price will be 19 lei 47 bans. Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 7 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will not change: 72 and 28 bans, respectively.
The dollar will add two bans. Its cost will be 17 lei 45 bans. Euro price will be 19 lei 47 bans. Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 7 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will not change: 72 and 28 bans, respectively.
Опубликовано: 09:35 17/01/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: