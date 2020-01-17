Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu congratulated his Russian colleague Mikhail Mishustin on his assumption of the post of Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. The text of the telegram was published on Thursday by the press service of the Moldovan cabinet.



“I confirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Moldova to strengthen an open and constructive dialogue with our colleagues from the Russian Federation on the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda. I am convinced that our joint efforts will bring the expected results and a significant contribution to strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Federation,” the telegram says.



The Prime Minister of Moldova noted the experience, knowledge and energy of Mikhail Mishustin, expressing confidence that they would be fully demanded to perform a high and responsible function, contributing to the achievement of the goals of the country's continuous development.