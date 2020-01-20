Prime Minister Ion Chicu met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Republic of Moldova, Sandor Szabo.



During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to social, economic and cultural relations between the Republic of Moldova and Hungary. The Prime Minister thanked the Ambassador for the continued support provided by Hungary to the development and modernization of our country, as well as for supporting the European course of the Republic of Moldova.



In this context, the head of government confirmed the commitment of the authorities of the Republic of Moldova to the implementation of all the provisions of the Association Agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the EU and spoke out for intensifying bilateral cooperation in all areas.



In turn, Mr. Szabo confirmed Hungary’s readiness to continue to support Moldova and implement projects aimed at modernizing the national economy and improving people's lives, moldpres.md writes.