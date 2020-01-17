Message by the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon on the occasion of Diplomat Day:



“Dear members of the diplomatic service,



The solemn event with which you celebrate your professional holiday - Diplomat Day - is a pleasant opportunity for me to address you with warm and cordial congratulations, and sincere thanks for the professional participation in the implementation of our country's foreign policy.



I want to assure you that I appreciate the efforts you have made to deepen partnerships and strategic ties of the Republic of Moldova, to strengthen the status of our country as a stable and reliable partner, to increase the level of trust in the political power of the state. I urge you to maintain the spirit of strengthening and developing diplomatic relations in the future.



With your daily work, you shape the country's image and provide the conditions for reforming state institutions. Proof of this are meetings with compatriots from diaspora, thanks to which we are able to establish a strong, absolutely necessary connection.



I urge you to serve exclusively the interests of the Republic of Moldova, the goals of its socio-economic development and improving the well-being of citizens. I wish you good health, strength and perseverance in protecting national values.



I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the members of the diplomatic corps accredited in our country for the constructive dialogue that we established mainly last year and for their full support in recent historical events.”