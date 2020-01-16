The vast majority of citizens want the President of the Republic of Moldova to continue to be directly elected by the people. Such an opinion was expressed by 71.7% respondents interviewed during the study conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic of Moldova.



20.6% of respondents believe that the parliament should choose the President. Another 4.1% are not interested in this question, and 3.6% do not know how to answer it.



The survey “2019 according to the population of the Republic of Moldova” was conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic of Moldova on its own initiative and at the expense of personal funds from January 2 to 13, 2020. It was attended by 1,189 respondents. The maximum error is +/- 3%.