President met with TIKA Turkish Agency Coordinator Selda Ozdenoglu


Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the coordinator of the Turkish Agency for Cooperation and Coordination (TIKA) in the Republic of Moldova.

During the conversation, the parties discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Turkish side for the financial and technical assistance provided to the Republic of Moldova, which in recent years has allocated about $40 million for the implementation of many projects in our country.

I praised my recent visit to Ankara and the agreements reached there. We discussed priorities for the current year. Various initiatives for cooperation in the social sphere, health care, education, in the field of internal affairs, etc., have already started. I also asked Turkish partners to study the possibility of supporting the presidential program for the sports complexes construction in the rural areas of our country,” said Igor Dodon.



Опубликовано: 16:36 16/01/2020

