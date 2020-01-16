Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Ambassador of Moldova in Qatar, Victor Tsvirkun


The Head of State held a working meeting with the appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the State of Qatar, Victor Tsvirkun.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to bilateral relations between Moldova and Qatar, noted the presence of impressive potential in the trade, economic and energy sphere. In the same context, the President advocated attracting investors from this country with the aim of implementing a number of projects in the Republic of Moldova.

I wished success to Mr. Ambassador in his diplomatic activities and called for making every effort to conduct a more dynamic and productive dialogue with the State of Qatar for the benefit of both peoples,” said the Moldovan leader.



Опубликовано: 16:32 16/01/2020

