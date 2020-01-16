The President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, held the first meeting of the working group on organizing and conducting events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.



The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Moldova Victor Gaiciuc, the Minister of Internal Affairs Pavel Voicu, the adviser to the Head of State on interethnic relations Sergey Mishin and the head of the public organization “National Committee “Victory”Alexei Petrovich.



During the meeting, the program of large-scale events under the auspices of the Head of State was discussed. In particular, with the support of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, a capital reconstruction of the Memorial of Military Glory “Eternity” is planned.



“In addition, the Republic of Moldova will take part in the anniversary Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow. At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, I will also be present at the ceremony in the Russian capital.



We reviewed the schedule of events with the participation of ministries and public organizations. It is planned to hold thematic exhibitions, publish books, organize a documentary film festival and much more.



In the context of the topic I called on all citizens of the country, political forces and public organizations, regardless of their preferences, to come together for the Victory March in Chisinau on May 9, where a festive concert and a grandiose salute will be given,” said Igor Dodon.



