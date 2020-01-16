In the near future Chisinau will receive dozens of cars, equipment and machinery for cleaning the streets as a gift from the capital of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the Mayor of the capital, Ion Cheban, who is currently in Moscow on a working visit, aif.md writes.



The mayor said that he had a meeting with the Minister of Government of Moscow, the head of the department of foreign economic and international relations of the city of Moscow, Sergey Cheryomin. During the conversation, the parties agreed to update the twinning agreement. An additional cooperation agreement implies implementation of projects and programs over the next three years in a number of areas: expertise and the exchange of experience, infrastructure, transport, social services, education and others.



“On my own behalf and on behalf of all the residents of our capital, I thanked the Russian partners for the assistance and support provided. We have a lot of work. We will work with everyone to develop the Chisinau municipality,” Ion Cheban emphasized.