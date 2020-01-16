Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
ОПРОС: Игорь Додон - безоговорочный лидер народного доверия
 

Ion Cheban: Moscow will present Chisinau special equipment for the streets cleaning


In the near future Chisinau will receive dozens of cars, equipment and machinery for cleaning the streets as a gift from the capital of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the Mayor of the capital, Ion Cheban, who is currently in Moscow on a working visit, aif.md writes.

The mayor said that he had a meeting with the Minister of Government of Moscow, the head of the department of foreign economic and international relations of the city of Moscow, Sergey Cheryomin. During the conversation, the parties agreed to update the twinning agreement. An additional cooperation agreement implies implementation of projects and programs over the next three years in a number of areas: expertise and the exchange of experience, infrastructure, transport, social services, education and others.

On my own behalf and on behalf of all the residents of our capital, I thanked the Russian partners for the assistance and support provided. We have a lot of work. We will work with everyone to develop the Chisinau municipality,” Ion Cheban emphasized.


Опубликовано: 14:45 16/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Ion Cheban and Sergey Sobyanin agreed on the exchange of experience in vari ...
  • Ion Cheban will pay a visit to Moscow by invitation of Sergey Sobyanin
  • Ion Cheban summed up the results of negotiations with Dmitry Kozak in Mosco ...
  • Ion Cheban and Mayor of Minsk Andrei Shorets agreed to strengthen bilateral ...
  • Ion Cheban: I will be the mayor who will build Chisinau of the future!










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     