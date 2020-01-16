Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Poll: The Party of Socialists ranks first in parliamentary elections


The Party of Socialists remains a confident leader among all the political formations of the country. According to the results of a public opinion poll presented by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic of Moldova, if parliamentary elections were held in Moldova next Sunday, 44% of the number of people who decided would vote for PSRM.

Following would be the party “Action and Solidarity”, for which would vote 21.4%. PDM would be in third place with 10% of voters. The Platform for Dignity and Truth Party would go to parliament on the verge of an electoral threshold: 6.3%. At the same time, PCRM (5.8%), the Shor party (4.8%) and Our Party (3%) would remain outside the legislative body.

The survey “2019 according to the population of the Republic of Moldova” was conducted from January 2 to January 13, 2020. It was attended by 1,189 respondents. The maximum error is +/- 3%.


Опубликовано: 12:14 16/01/2020

