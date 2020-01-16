The Head of State continues to lead in the preferences of citizens. If direct presidential elections were held in the country next Sunday, 44% of the number of those who decided on the election would vote for Igor Dodon.



This is evidenced by the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic of Moldova. Thus, Igor Dodon has a great chance of getting a second mandate. Maia Sandu, the chair of the Action and Solidarity Party, would have been in second place, for which 25.5% of citizens would vote. PDM chair Pavel Filip with 9.5% would be in the third place. And the candidacy of the chair of the Platform for Dignity and Truth Party, Andrei Nastase, would be supported by 7.7% of respondents.



The survey “2019 according to the population of the Republic of Moldova” was conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic of Moldova from January 2 to 13, 2020. It was attended by 1,189 respondents. The maximum error is +/- 3%.

