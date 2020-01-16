Residents of the country want to continue to see Igor Dodon as President of Moldova further as well
The Head of State continues to lead in the preferences of citizens. If direct presidential elections were held in the country next Sunday, 44% of the number of those who decided on the election would vote for Igor Dodon.
This is evidenced by the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic of Moldova. Thus, Igor Dodon has a great chance of getting a second mandate. Maia Sandu, the chair of the Action and Solidarity Party, would have been in second place, for which 25.5% of citizens would vote. PDM chair Pavel Filip with 9.5% would be in the third place. And the candidacy of the chair of the Platform for Dignity and Truth Party, Andrei Nastase, would be supported by 7.7% of respondents.
The survey “2019 according to the population of the Republic of Moldova” was conducted by the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the Republic of Moldova from January 2 to 13, 2020. It was attended by 1,189 respondents. The maximum error is +/- 3%.
