In order to expand trade exchanges, it is planned to open economic bureaus at a number of embassies of the Republic of Moldova abroad. This was announced on a radio broadcast by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Aureliu Ciocoi, trm.md reports.



The head of the MFAEI also touched upon the question of opening new diplomatic missions of our country in other states.



“Establishment of such offices of economic diplomacy has one goal: to have specialists from the Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure who can professionally approach deepening and expansion of economic relations between the Republic of Moldova and other states. At the moment, we are in the process of identifying capitals where such economic bureaus can be opened with our diplomatic missions,” said Minister Aureliu Ciocoi.



“We must be very attentive to the costs of maintaining new missions outside the Republic of Moldova. And we must understand well the need for geographic regions where we are not present at the moment, but would rather be present. For example, India, where at the moment we do not have a diplomatic mission, is a state with phenomenal development dynamics, and it would be a big mistake to be absent in the Indian capital now. There is also Latin America, where Moldova has no diplomatic presence, there is also African continent. We need a pragmatic approach in this sense and we need to see which of the corresponding geographical zones are most attractive for Moldova in the future,” said the head of the foreign ministry.





