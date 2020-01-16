Igor Dodon: A mechanism for state monitoring of prices for social products will be introduced in Moldova
In the Republic of Moldova, a mechanism for state monitoring of price dynamics, especially for social products, will be introduced by initiative of the Head of state Igor Dodon, that he announced following the results of a working meeting of the country's top leadership, reports MOLDPRES.
According to the President, such a monitoring mechanism previously existed.
“I came up with a new initiative - monitoring price dynamics. We have good experience in this regard in the government led by Zinaida Greceanii, and we discussed return to such practice, when a detailed analysis of prices for all types of products, especially social products, was conducted weekly,” explained Igor Dodon.
Опубликовано: 10:24 16/01/2020
