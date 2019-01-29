Moldova announced a yellow weather hazard code due to the fog
The State Hydrometeorological Service of Moldova has announced a yellow weather hazard code throughout the country due to heavy fog. Forecasters warning will be valid on January 16 and 17.
Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow the safety rules on the roads, as in some places visibility is less than 200 meters.
Опубликовано: 10:21 16/01/2020
