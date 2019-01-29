Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Дмитрий Медведев объявил об отставке российского правительства
 

Moldova announced a yellow weather hazard code due to the fog


The State Hydrometeorological Service of Moldova has announced a yellow weather hazard code throughout the country due to heavy fog. Forecasters warning will be valid on January 16 and 17.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow the safety rules on the roads, as in some places visibility is less than 200 meters.


Опубликовано: 10:21 16/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Moldova announced a yellow weather hazard code due to increased wind
  • Weather forecasters announced yellow meteo-hazard code due to strong wind
  • Moldova introduced a yellow weather hazard code due to heavy fog
  • Yellow code announced in Moldova due to heavy fog
  • The yellow code of meteo-hazard due to fog will last until the beginning of ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     