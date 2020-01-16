Prime Minister Ion Chicu held a discussion with representatives of the World Bank on the coordination of the project “Modernization of Public Services”, MOLDPRES reports with reference to the press service of the government.



“We are interested in digitizing governmental services. I would like to know your opinion about the current stage of the project and the prospects for the near future,” said the Prime Minister.



The head of the team Konstantin Rusu informed the head of the Cabinet that the most important step in the process of digitizing public services was its analysis and rethinking.



“We very much rely on your personal support and assistance from the State Chancellery in improving cooperation with beneficiary agencies.



We inform that after your meeting with the E-Government Agency within a week, problems that remained blocked for more than a year were resolved. By combining the efforts of all parties, we can achieve quick successes that will be felt by all citizens, as well as the business environment,” said Rusu.



The Prime Minister told mission representatives that the Prime Minister’s adviser in charge of the IT sector, Eugene Ursu, would coordinate the project, with full authority.

