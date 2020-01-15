Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Дмитрий Медведев объявил об отставке российского правительства
 

New OSCE Special Representative will arrive in Moldova next week


A few days ago, diplomat from Austria, Thomas Meyer-Harting, was appointed new special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Next week, in the interval between January 20 and 26, the European official will visit Moldova and Transnistria.


Опубликовано: 16:16 15/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • OSCE Special Representative will visit Chisinau and Tiraspol
  • Dmitry Kozak will arrive in Moldova in September
  • OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Press Harlem Dezir arrives in Moldova
  • This week European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Joh ...
  • Former EU Special Representative in the Republic of Moldova: Moldova has on ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     