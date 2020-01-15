New OSCE Special Representative will arrive in Moldova next week
A few days ago, diplomat from Austria, Thomas Meyer-Harting, was appointed new special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
Next week, in the interval between January 20 and 26, the European official will visit Moldova and Transnistria.
Опубликовано: 16:16 15/01/2020
