The head of the European Union delegation to Moldova Peter Michalko arrived in Gagauzia on a working visit. In Comrat, the diplomat met with the Bashkan Irina Vlah and the Chairman of the National Assembly of Gagauzia Vladimir Kyssa.



During the meeting, the Bashkan thanked the head of the EU delegation for cooperation, noting the high efficiency of rural development projects (SARD) and the support of local authorities (SLPA).



The program includes the visit to Comrat State University, where meetings will be held with students and representatives of the leading media in the region.



Next, the European Union ambassador and the Bashkan will visit a number of infrastructure projects in the Comrat and Chadyr-Lung regions, which were implemented with the financial support of the EU. Officials will also visit some enterprises where production was launched and new jobs were created thanks to grants from the European Union.