President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon convened the first traditional weekly meeting in 2020 with the participation of Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii and Prime Minister Ion Chicu.



The Moldovan leader congratulated citizens on National Culture Day, confirming the intention of the current government to pay increased attention to the development and promotion of our culture, including by increasing the level of social protection of workers in this industry.



At the same time, the meeting discussed issues of paramount importance, such as implementation of infrastructure projects and social programs launched in 2019.



“Among the most significant issues considered today, there is an initiative to resume the mechanism of weekly monitoring of prices, primarily for essential products. In this regard, I called on the Government of the Republic of Moldova to restart this process.



Today, several new projects were announced - presidential initiatives aimed at improving life in the settlements:



- national water supply programs,

- lighting of the villages

- cleaning and liquidation of landfills in rural areas,

- gasification of settlements,” the Head of State said.