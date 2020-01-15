Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Дмитрий Медведев объявил об отставке российского правительства
 

Chisinau and Bucharest Municipal Councils Sign Cooperation Agreement


The municipal councils of Chisinau and Bucharest signed an agreement on cooperation and on twin cities, as well as on bilateral cooperation.

According to advisers, the agreement provides for the exchange of experience between the departments of the two mayoralties, as well as implementation of joint projects.

Under the agreement, the Chisinau City Hall will develop a new cooperation program for the next years.

Chisinau Mayor Ion Cheban noted that cooperation would begin in the field of culture, in the field of architecture as well as in the field of healthcare and others.

"After signing the agreement, we will hand it over to the foreign ministries, and they, in turn, will hand it over to the city halls. After that, the Bucharest Municipal Council will vote for the project," Ion Cheban said.


Опубликовано: 11:52 15/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Ion Cheban and Sergey Sobyanin agreed on the exchange of experience in vari ...
  • Ion Cheban and Mayor of Minsk Andrei Shorets agreed to strengthen bilateral ...
  • Party of Socialists of Moldova and the Party "United Russia" will sign an ...
  • Moldovan President: Already in the beginning of April Moldova may sign an a ...
  • Ion Cheban about the new city council: Coalition - only with “ACUM”, cooper ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     