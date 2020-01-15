On the occasion of the 170th birthday of the great poet Mihai Eminescu, Head of State Igor Dodon, along with Parliament Speaker Zinaida Greceanii, Presidential Advisers and members of the government laid flowers at the bust of the great poet on the Alley of Classics in the city park named after Stefan the Great.



“Mihai Eminescu is without a doubt a genius, an influential person who occupied a prominent place in the world literature. Talent and sensuality, love and patriotism in the works of the great poet have remained relevant to this day and to a large extent represent us today. His work is extremely valuable for us and should be passed on to future generations,” said the President.