Head of State Igor Dodon congratulated citizens on the National Culture Day:



“Dear compatriots,



Please accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the National Culture Day, which this year coincides with the 170th anniversary of the birth of the Great Mihai Eminescu.



Culture Day is about us all. In modern society, the term “culture” is increasingly used in various expressions, especially in terms of its absence: a culture of communication, a culture of healthy eating, organizational culture, a culture of traffic on the road, etc., and the consequences of a culture deficit leave their mark on the whole society .



Let us develop the habit of consuming, showing and educating culture in the spirit of national and universal values, in the spirit of respect and tolerance at home, at school, at work, in society, in nature.



I wish you all good health and awareness of what is really important for the future of our people and the Republic of Moldova.”

