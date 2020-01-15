The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on Wednesday, January 15.



The dollar will rise in price by one ban. It will cost 17 lei 38 bans. The single European currency will cost 19 lei and 35 bans. Romanian leu will remain at 4 lei 4 bans. The cost of the Ukrainian hryvnia will be 72 bans, and the Russian ruble - 28 bans.