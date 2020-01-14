The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova enters 2020 as the largest parliamentary party, which has demonstrated the highest responsibility at critical moments for the country. For the first time, representatives of the PSRM hold the posts of chair and vice-chairmen of the Parliament of Moldova. Candidates elected with the support of the PSRM are in charge of the Chisinau municipality, Gagauz autonomy, 21 districts, 19 cities, including eight district centers, 190 villages.



Thus, Moldova has a unique historical situation. For the first time, the popularly elected President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, was given the opportunity to act, relying on the support of the parliamentary majority. This creates favorable conditions for the necessary economic and social transformations in the country.



On this basis, the PSRM supported the initiative of President Igor Dodon to form a non-political government of technocrats led by Ion Chicu. We welcome the first steps taken by the government during the first two months of its operations.



The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova continues to be a popular party, expressing the will of the vast majority of citizens of our country. We will continue to be guided by our principles:



Strengthening the statehood of the Republic of Moldova.



Guaranteed neutrality of the Republic of Moldova.



Developed economics and social justice.



Quality medicine and education.



Regional development.



Interethnic world.



Protection of Christian Orthodoxy and family values.



Balanced foreign policy.



We stand for the full development of our country's strategic partnership with neighboring countries Romania and Ukraine, with the Russian Federation, the European Union, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, and the Republic of Turkey. At the same time, we consider that it is important for the Republic of Moldova to fulfill its obligations under all international agreements as a reliable external partner. At the same time, we consider it important that the Republic of Moldova respects its obligations under all international agreements, as a reliable partner.



The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova is convinced of the need for solidarity of citizens in the name of a better future for our people. And in this regard, we fully support the activities of President Igor Dodon, who has shown consistency in his actions in the interests of the development of Moldova.



The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova calls on all political and social forces of the country, standing on the positions of statehood of the Republic of Moldova, social justice, interethnic peace and traditional values, to join forces to protect the state and strengthen society.