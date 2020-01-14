The Republic of Moldova was included in the top ten best destinations for wine and gastronomic tourism in 2020.



According to the authors of the rating, our country attracts tourists with the beauty of nature, traditional dishes and incredible wine, as well as hospitality.



“This small but beautifully formed nation, living in the territory located between Romania and Ukraine, attracts tourists with its landscapes, magnificent architecture, history and rural charm. Moldova is a country with one of the oldest and most fascinating winemaking cultures in Europe. Here you will find the largest underground wine cellar in the world and more than 150 wine producers. The untouched natural beauty of Moldova, incredible local food and wine, as well as unique hospitality will make any visitor feel like a member of this family. No wonder the phrase "Be our guest" has become the country's tourism slogan”, Winerist.com notes.



The top ten best wine and gastronomic destinations in the world also includes England, Santa Barbara, Franciacorta from Italy, the Yarra Valley from Australia, Sicily, Alentejo, as well as Switzerland, reports tv8.md.