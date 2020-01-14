President of Moldova Igor Dodon held a working meeting with Oleg Vasnetsov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova.



During the discussion, the parties discussed the full range of bilateral relations, and noted with satisfaction significant strengthening of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Moldova and the Russian Federation in 2019.



“We pointed to the existence of wide opportunities for the further progressive development of our dialogue in all areas of mutual interest. In addition, we considered a plan for implementation of various activities in the framework of bilateral cooperation in 2020. Particular attention will be paid to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Let me remind you that the Head of the Moldavian state will take part in the celebrations on Red Square in Moscow at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin,” Igor Dodon said.

