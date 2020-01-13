The US State Department has appointed the former leader of the Democratic Party, Vlad Plahotniuc, as being involved in "significant acts of corruption" in the Republic of Moldova and declared his family ineligible to receive visas on the US territory.



"In his official capacity, Plahotniuc was implicated in acts of corruption that undermined the rule of law and severely compromised the independence of the democratic institutions in Moldova," the statement of the US State Department says.



US diplomacy also says that this designation is made in accordance with section 7031 (c) of the 2020 Law of the State Department, External Operations and Related Programs, Law 2020 (Div. G, P.L. 116-94):



"Pursuant to Section 7031 (c), once the Secretary of State designates foreign government officials for their involvement, directly or indirectly, in significant corruption, those persons and family members are ineligible for visas in the United States".



"Today's action sends a strong signal. The United States does not tolerate corruption and stands by the people of Moldova in its fight against it. The Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally,” the State Department concludes.