President met with the US Ambassador


Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Moldova, Derek Hogan. The parties discussed the results of the past year in the context of developing a bilateral strategic dialogue between our countries and examined the most promising directions for further strengthening multilateral cooperation in the coming year.

Igor Dodon and Derek Hogan came to a common opinion about the great potential in the trade and economic spheres, and outlined the main ways to realize the existing opportunities. In addition, the importance of implementing reforms in Moldova was emphasized.


Опубликовано: 17:04 13/01/2020

