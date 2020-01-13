It will be sunny and warm in the coming days in Moldova
On Tuesday and Wednesday, January 14 and 15, in the Republic of Moldova, daytime temperatures are expected to reach eight degrees Celsius, and at night - up to five degrees Celsius.
In the following days, weather forecasters predict a cooling, moldpres.md reports.
Опубликовано: 15:57 13/01/2020
