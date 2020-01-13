The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, held a working meeting with the Chairman of the National Bank of Moldova, Octavian Armashu, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Sergiu Pushcutsa.



During the meeting, an analysis was carried out on the implementation of the President’s order on the economic agents activities from the Transnistrian region and their relations with commercial banks of the Republic of Moldova.



The head of the National Bank, Octavian Armasu, revealed some details of a possible mechanism for using the national currency as a means of payment between economic agents of the Transnistrian region and commercial banks of the Republic of Moldova.



A common approach was also developed on the need to continue discussing this issue within the framework of the relevant Working Group on Confidence Building Measures with the participation of experts from Chisinau and Tiraspol.



