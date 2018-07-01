A 6-year-old child dies of flu in Chisinau
In Chisinau, a 6-year-old child died of influenza.
The statement was made as part of the operational meeting of the capital city mayor. According to preliminary information, the boy came from Russia where he was at his relatives, publika.md reports. Recall that in the first week of the new year, 37 cases of influenza were registered in the country.
Опубликовано: 10:39 13/01/2020
