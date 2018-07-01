Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Экс-глава Аникоррупционной прокуратуры Виорел Морарь задержан на 72 часа
 

A 6-year-old child dies of flu in Chisinau


In Chisinau, a 6-year-old child died of influenza.

The statement was made as part of the operational meeting of the capital city mayor. According to preliminary information, the boy came from Russia where he was at his relatives, publika.md reports. Recall that in the first week of the new year, 37 cases of influenza were registered in the country.


Опубликовано: 10:39 13/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The epidemic does not give up: in Chisinau more than 130 new cases of influ ...
  • One more person died in Moldova from influenza A (H1N1)
  • A woman died in Chisinau of influenza A (H1N1)
  • A 70-year-old woman died from influenza in Moldova
  • An elderly man died from the flu in the capital










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     